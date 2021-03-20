“The Sky’s the Limit”: DEEP kicks off the start of Spring with 2021 hiking challenge

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– When it comes to being outside this spring, The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says, “The Sky’s the Limit!”

The “2021 Sky’s the Limit Hiking Challenge” is DEEP’s way to kick off spring and encourage people to explore Connecticut’s state parks and forests.

It started in 2015 to promote hiking in Connecticut’s State Parks and Forests.

This year’s challenge offers an opportunity to hike bridges, footbridges, and boardwalks that are part of 20 trails within various Connecticut State Parks and Forests.

People who decide to participate in the challenge will have the opportunity to receive a medallion or certificate for hiking at least 15 of the designated locations. For those who take all 20 hikes, 50 people will receive a hand-carved hiking staff.

Hikers can park for free at all CT State Parks and Forests year-round with the Passport to the Parks.

2021 Sky’s the Limit Hiking Challenege Locations:

People who are looking to participate in this years challenge can find more information here.