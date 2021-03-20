“The Sky’s the Limit”: DEEP kicks off the start of Spring with 2021 hiking challenge

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– When it comes to being outside this spring, The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says, “The Sky’s the Limit!”

The “2021 Sky’s the Limit Hiking Challenge” is DEEP’s way to kick off spring and encourage people to explore Connecticut’s state parks and forests.

It started in 2015 to promote hiking in Connecticut’s State Parks and Forests.

This year’s challenge offers an opportunity to hike bridges, footbridges, and boardwalks that are part of 20 trails within various Connecticut State Parks and Forests.

People who decide to participate in the challenge will have the opportunity to receive a medallion or certificate for hiking at least 15 of the designated locations. For those who take all 20 hikes, 50 people will receive a hand-carved hiking staff.

Hikers can park for free at all CT State Parks and Forests year-round with the Passport to the Parks.

2021 Sky’s the Limit Hiking Challenege Locations:

  1. Dinosaur State ParkRocky Hill 
  2. Lovers Leap State Park, New Milford 
  3. Silver Sands State Park, Milford 
  4. Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison 
  5. Black Rock State Park, Torrington 
  6. Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth 
  7. Collis P. Huntington State Park, Bethel, Newtown & Redding 
  8. Southford Falls State Park, Oxford 
  9. Wharton Brook State Park, Wallingford 
  10. Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown 
  11. Peoples State Forest, Barkhamsted 
  12. Ferry Landing State Park (DEEP Marine Headquarters), Old Lyme 
  13. Kent Falls State Park, Kent 
  14. Cockaponset State Forest, Chester & Haddam 
  15. Sherwood Island State Park, Westport 
  16. Devil’s Hopyard State Park, East Haddam 
  17. Stratton Brook State Park, Simsbury 
  18. Salmon River State Forest, Colchester 
  19. Osbornedale State Park, Derby 
  20. Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme 

People who are looking to participate in this years challenge can find more information here.

