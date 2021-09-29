Eversource employees, community members roll up their sleeves for annual CT River cleanup

The Connecticut River flowing through East Haddam near Gillette Castle State Park in New London County.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource employees from across the region joined together with community members Wednesday to clean up the Connecticut River.

Eversource says their employees from Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire rolled up their sleeves for the 25th annual Source to Sea Cleanup. Volunteers in Connecticut worked at Keney Park in Hartford.

The energy company has partnerd with the Connecticut River Conservancy for the last five years to sponsor the cleanup effort in trash-ridden areas of the river to “help ensure the ecological sustainability of the river and to enhance its natural beauty.”

The volunteers Wednesday cleared everything from recyclables, fishing equipment, food waste, tires, televisions, refrigerators, and more.

