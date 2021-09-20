Fall Foliage Forecast 2021 out now; full green expected longer than usual due to heavy rains from summer storms

Conn. (WTNH) — Make sure you start looking for all the colors of fall.

If you check out the state’s fall foliage map, this week is when it starts to appear in the northern corners of the state.

The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Connecticut Office of Tourism also offer several hikes and drives you can check out for great leaf-peeping.

Will Healey, the media relations manager for CT DEEP, told News 8 of the state’s online foliage map tool, “It’s just a great way to get a sense of where that great color display is happening around the state…This year is going to be interesting because of all the rain that we had. That’s going to lead to trees staying green longer.”

Healey says if the temperatures start to drop at night we’ll start to see more of those beautiful colors. The peak is expected to be between mid to late October.