Fire danger remains high in CT with strong winds & low humidity forecast, DEEP says

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a warning for critical fire weather conditions across much of southern New England on Saturday, given the strong winds and low relative humidity in the forecast.

Under NOAA’s “red flag” warning, any fires could spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement on Saturday that the warning would be in place through 5 p.m.

In Connecticut, the red flag warning was issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. It was also issued for all of Rhode Island and parts of Massachusetts.

DEEP added that Connecticut usually sees high forest fire danger in spring from mid-March through May.