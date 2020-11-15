Got an old mattress? Here’s how you can recycle them in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A lot of people have been doing home improvement projects these days. Maybe you’ve been redoing the bedroom. Maybe you’re looking to get rid of an old mattress? Well, don’t throw it away. You can actually recycle it.

At worst, old mattresses end up littering roads and sidewalks. It used to be the best that could happen is that they end up in a landfill, and even that’s not great.

“Volume-wise, they take up a lot of space, which is an opportunity cost for other types of waste, your bulky furniture, your bulky waste,” said Pierre Barbour, the Executive Director of New Haven Solid Waste & Recycling Authority.

The authority has teamed up with the national Mattress Recycling Council to have this recycling container available for all New Haven residents. Recycling a mattress does not mean anyone will ever sleep on it again.

“It gets deconstructed into its various components, and those various components get bailed together and sent to recycling plants to get turned into new products,” said Daniel McGowan, the Northeast Program Coordinator of Mattress Recycling Council.

The metal springs, for instance, get melted down like any other scrap metal.

“Foam might become insulation or carpet padding or things like that,” McGowan said.

Cotton can be turned into industrial equipment filters. And there are lots of uses for the wooden frames.

Barbour said it, “Saves energy, saves jobs, saves precious resources, so we’re encouraging that.”

They call it the “Bye Bye Mattress” program, and it’s been around since 2015.

“The five years that this program has been going, we’ve recycled 775,000 mattresses here in Connecticut alone, which has diverted over 13,000 tons of material. And if you laid those and to end, they would crisscross the state eight times,” McGowan said.

Now, they want to make this process as easy as possible, so they go around to various towns having events. In fact, they were in Cheshire Saturday, but you can always find someplace to recycle your mattress. Go to ByeByeMatress.com to learn more.