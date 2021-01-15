Gov. Lamont’s Council on Climate Change meets to discuss Phase 1 of recommendations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Governor’s Council on Climate Change met Friday morning.

The purpose of the meeting is to present a final recommendations report for taking action on climate change and building a more resilient Connecticut for all.

Governor Ned Lamont says a critical aspect is the ability to work with other states on regional climate initiatives.

“I’m really proud of the fact that Connecticut has probably 60 percent of our grid is carbon free, and I think given the large commitment Connecticut has made to wind power, that we could get to 90 percent over the next five years and that’s enormous,” said Lamont.

The group is continuing to build near and long term recommendations for climate action to the governor by the end of 2021.