Governors sign pact to help reduce transportation pollution

BOSTON (AP) — The governors of three New England states and the mayor of Washington, D.C., have signed a regional pact aimed at dramatically reducing transportation pollution — an agreement they hope other states will eventually join.

The Transportation and Climate Initiative Program is designed to reduce motor vehicle emissions by at least 26% by 2032. The initiative was signed Monday by Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser — all Democrats.

The states account for 73% of transportation emissions and 76% of vehicles in New England.