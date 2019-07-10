Grass pollen in your yard? Here’s how to tackle it

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The summer time is the best time to be outdoors, hanging out by the beach, having a barbeque but the problem comes for those people who suffer from those summer-time allergies. It’s invisible, floating through the air in most cases and the culprit is right below your feet.

It’s not tree pollen that’s the blame anymore. It’s July so now grass pollen season is in full swing, and it’s hard to avoid!

Michael Werdmann, an Emergency Room Physician at Bridgeport Hospital, said, “Since a lot of this stuff is airborne, you have to breath and there’s not a lot you can do. You can do air conditioning if you’re able to do that.”

And of course staying inside is ideal, but there are certain times that you just have to go out! For example, you can’t mow the lawn inside.

There are ways to mow the lawn without having all that grass shoot up in the air.

Wearing a mask can help. Also, watering the grass before mowing will keep the pollen on the ground. If you can’t do that, you can mow early in the day where the morning dew is still present.

So how does the pollen count look over the upcoming days? Not good for grass pollen sufferers. The only relief will come with some rain on Thursday night but the grass pollen is expected to be high yet again by Friday afternoon.

Now obviously avoidance can be difficult since you want to be outside as much as you can during the summer. The best thing you can do is consult with a doctor to see whether you need to have shots, or take allergy medication.

