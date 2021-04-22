Hartford Hospital workers clean up park, plant new trees to celebrate Earth Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Every April 22 since 1970, people around the world have done things to help the environment. It’s called Earth Day. In Hartford on this Earth Day, some folks took time off from saving lives to help save the planet.

They fanned out on the rolling hills of Hartford’s Pope Park, hills already decked out in green for Earth Day. Armed with grabbers and garbage bags, the hospital workers snapped up the trash left lying around the park.

Registered Nurse Sarah Wheeler has also been working on reducing garbage back at the hospital.

“We are recycling our cans, a lot of our plastic containers, our juice cups, things like that,” Wheeler said. “We pretty much have gone from zero percent recycling to almost 100% correct usage.”

That means less garbage getting thrown out, just as the cleanup effort means less garbage around Pope Park.

Hartford Hospital had one more Earth Day event, though: They planted two new trees near the main entrance. Those trees were a gift from Prides Corner Farm in Lebanon. An Earth Day thank you for a very difficult year.

“We always believe in sustainability and giving back to everybody else’s health like Hartford Hospital, first responders, nurses, doctors,” said Briana Standing, of Prides Corner Farm. “Anything we can do to help the community and spread the joy of planting and greens.”

Those recycling efforts back at the hospital will continue to benefit the Earth long after this Earth Day.