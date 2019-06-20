Kids and cops clean Naugatuck River
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Teenagers in Waterbury and Naugatuck are getting their feet wet this summer with police officers. Both groups are working together to pick trash out of the Naugatuck River.
It's part of a group called the Waterbury River Brigade.
"Seeing stuff and debris and litter all over the river, it's kind of heartbreaking to me," said Zakary Robushi, a Naugatuck teen who is back for his second summer of work. "I feel motivated when I see the trash because I know I have to get it out."
In all, 12 kids from Waterbury and two from Naugatuck are part of the program. They'll be paid $10.50 an hour over eight weeks.
In the program's first summer last year, Robushi and his peers ended up hauling out huge steel beams, metal pipes, large pieces of wood, and huge piles of other junk.
"I know that we are making a difference," he said.
The river brigade is one part of Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary's response to a massive raw sewage spill that happened at the Waterbury waste water treatment plant in 2017. Several pictures of dead fish popped up on Facebook, alarming many people throughout the Naugatuck Valley.
Related: Sleeping Giant State Park, devastated by tornado, reopens after rebuild
News 8 has covered the story extensively. Here's what Mayor O'Leary told us about how that raw sewage spill happened.
"It was a combination of things," Mayor O'Leary said. "So, we had a severe storm roll in where we got 4 inches of rain in an hour, we had a mechanical breakdown at our waste treatment plant, electrical breakdown where the generators were supposed to kick on and did not because of a second mechanical failure and as a result we had that enormous spill in the river."
News 8 asked how he addressed those problems at the plant.
"What I learned from then is we needed to do better," Mayor O'Leary said. "And we did do better. We brought in a company to run our waste treatment plant, as a result of that, and we provided better training to our employees during that transition."
As far as the river brigade goes, the mayor asked environmental activist Kevin Zak to oversee the effort. Zak is the founder of a non-profit group called the Naugatuck River Revival Group.
Zak has been a very outspoken advocate for taking care of the Naugatuck River and making sure it's healthy.
When the raw sewage spill first happened, News 8 interviewed Zak. He called the river "a toilet bowl." Now, he tells News 8 the water has drastically improved.
"It's clear and cool," Zak said. "Beautiful."
He also gives credit to Mayor O'Leary for keeping his promise to clean the river and care for it.
"Give him all the credit in the world," Zak said. "He has followed through."
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- West Stafford FD: divers pull person from underwater
- Hartford Firefighters put out fire in apartment on Chadwick Ave
- Yard Goats welcome one millionth fan
- David Ortiz out of intensive care
- Guilford police host gun buyback event, distributes gun safes, locks
- Waterbury PD receive 81 guns from public in buyback program
- Trump delays planned ICE raids for two weeks
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Clear and cool for first Saturday night of summer
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
POLICE: Major Crimes Detectives investigating double shooting, homicide in Hartford
Hartford Police are investigating a homicide, double shooting Saturday night...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
West Stafford FD: divers pull person from underwater
A dive team responded to Diamond Ledge Rd for a potential drowning in...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hartford Firefighters put out fire in apartment on Chadwick Ave
Firefighters responded to an apartment building fire in Hartford Saturday...Read More »
-
Yard Goats welcome one millionth fan
In their two and a half seasons in Hartford, the Yard Goats have captured the...Read More »
-
Guilford police host gun buyback event, distributes gun safes, locks
The Guilford Police Department held a voluntary gun buyback and safe firearm...Read More »
Video Center
-
Evening Weather Update
Evening Weather UpdateRead More »
-
Saturday Night Weather Update
Sunday will be very beautiful regardless of where you are in Connecticut. Expect sunny skies with a few clouds and temps in the 80s. Even the beaches will be beautiful with nice and warm temps. Monday will continue this nice weather theme with the neRead More »
-
Yard Goats welcome one millionth fan
On Saturday, their one millionth fan walked through the gates of Dunkin Donuts Park.Read More »