Lack of rain, heatwave in CT leads to northern counties facing drought

Environment

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Not enough rain plus a heatwave over the spring and summer has much of Connecticut facing a drought.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesman Will Healey told News 8 four years ago “was the last time that we’ve experienced conditions that were this dry for this prolonged amount of time.”

Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties are experiencing drought levels seen only four times in the past two decades.

Healey said it’s “concerning for the whole state but the northern part of the state has been more impacted.”

Based on the latest rain totals on Thursday, parts of eastern Connecticut were 10.4 inches below normal levels. Several state agencies have come together to oversee drought conditions.

Authorities say people shouldn’t be alarmed but should be mindful of their water consumption.

Caroline Cavanaugh of West Hartford said, “We all need to be taking precautions to use less water, whether it be not watering your grass or not refilling the pool. It’s important.”

Environmental officials say they are concerned about potential forest fires, saying the state has had around 45 days of high fire danger.

Low stream levels and warm water temperatures have also delayed trout and salmon restocking this month.

Healey said, “The temperature was too high in certain parts of the Farmington river we had to delay that.”

And chief meteorologist Gil Simmons says aside from a spotty shower, there’s not much rain expected this upcoming week, so these conditions could worsen.

