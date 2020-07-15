Lamont, DEEP highlighting alternatives to sending trash to incinerator

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner are looking for alternatives for getting rid of Connecticut’s trash.

On an annual basis, over 60,000 tons of trash comes into Hartford’s MIRA trash to energy facility from around 50 Connecticut towns.

MIRA had asked the state to borrow $330 million for upgrades, but right now, the state is saying no to that request. The state is hoping to instead invest in more sustainable solutions for waste management.

One idea they came across was partnering with Blue Earth Compost, which collects food scrap waste, and in turn, reduces the amount of solid waste coming into trash facilities.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said, “This is not just something that we need to work with MIRA or the MIRA towns, but this is an opportunity every town, every community can participate in.”

Dykes added she is not advising municipalities to break contracts with the MIRA trash plant but is instead encouraging them to look for innovative, sustainable solutions for getting rid of its trash, like partnering with Blue Earth.

If the upgrades at MIRA do not happen, they would need to ship around 2.5 million tons of garbage to out of state landfills, which will increase costs for the 50 towns MIRA serves.