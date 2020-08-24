Leaves are changing earlier than usual this year due to drought, tropical storm damage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A drive up Route 9 is pretty in the fall. But wait a minute, this is mid August and the reds and yellows we are seeing this year are earlier than usual. As are the brown leaves, which now cover the ground below some trees.

“See there are a lot of brown leaves and every one of them is attached to a branch that’s broken off,” said Jane Harris, the city arborist for Middletown.

She says the recent tropical storm broke branches and killed leaves.

“We’ve seen significant damage all over town,” said Harris. “You can see under that sugar maple just loads of brown leaves.”

But she also says the drought is the reason we are seeing trees turn color now.

“We’ve barely had an inch of rain in two months,” said Harris. “So it’s very tough on the trees they don’t have any options.”

The city uses water filled Treegater bags on newly panted trees to combat the drought. Harris says the tropical storm sped up the drought’s effect on many leaves.

“Yeah I would say so cause it was a dry storm,” said Harris. “You know we didn’t really get any rain to speak of and wind is very drying.”

Along the shoreline, the color you see on a lot of trees is brown. Those leaves are dead or dying and News 8 is told this is definitely storm related.

That’s because during the storm the winds picked up the salt water from Long Island Sound and pummeled the trees, killing the leaves of the south side of them.

On the other side of the trees which were protected from the wind those leaves are still green.

“I’ve been a forester for the better part of a decade and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Alex Amendola, a forester for the Regional Water Authority.

He says the constant strong winds from Isaias dried out the leaves and poured salt in the wound.

“You add that salt in there it’s like hitting something that’s already dry with a flame thrower,” said Amendola.

He says aesthetically the burned leaves don’t look good.

“You can see how they’re brown and they curl up, and that leaf is basically dying,” explained Amendola, as he held a birch tree branch.

But he says there shouldn’t be any long term effects from this damage. In fact that birch tree has already started growing new leaves to replace the dying ones.