LIST: Several State Parks closed after reaching capacity Sunday

HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!! Looks awesome for Dad today. Very warm temps near 90 inland and 80-85 Beaches with plenty of sunshine and moderate humidity., We'll just keep an eye out for an isolated storm or two late today but 99% of towns will stay totally dry. Monday is mostly sunny and very sticky(dewpoints 70-75) and then we are keeping an eye out for strong thunderstorms on Tuesday with a strong cold front. Wednesday through Friday looks bright and delightful (great weather for the start of the Travelers Championship). Tropical Storm Claudette will track off the North Carolina coast Monday and just misses Connecticut to the east.

This Afternoon: Looking nice with lots of sunshine & very warm with moderate humidity. Highs 90 Inland and 80-85 Beaches. Summer officially starts at 11:32 PM.