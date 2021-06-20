LIST: Several State Parks closed after reaching capacity Sunday

Environment

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Several state parks fill to capacity on Memorial Day

Conn. (WTNH)– The warm, sunny weather has brought many people outside Sunday.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) reported several state parks are closed after reaching capacity.

The following parks are closed:

  • Quaddick State Park, Thompson
  • Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
  • Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
  • Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown
  • Scantic River State Park, Enfield
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
  • Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
  • Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
  • Black Rock State Park, Watertown,CT

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss