LIST: Several State Parks closed after reaching capacity Sunday

Conn. (WTNH)– The warm, sunny weather has brought many people outside Sunday.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) reported several state parks are closed after reaching capacity.
The following parks are closed:
- Quaddick State Park, Thompson
- Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
- Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
- Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
- Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown
- Scantic River State Park, Enfield
- Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
- Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
- Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
- Black Rock State Park, Watertown,CT