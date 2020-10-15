New law promotes cleanup of unused contaminated properties for redevelopment

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont signed a new law Thursday morning that reforms Connecticut’s Transfer Act.

The new law promotes the cleanup of unused contaminated properties and redevelops them to benefit both the environment and the economy.

It also requires any chemical spills to be cleared up as they happen.

David Lehman, Commissioner of the Dept. of Economic and Community Development, said, “When there are contaminations and spills, they are going to be cleaned up. It’s a very simple framework, and this is not just a small step but, in my opinion, a very large step into the future of Connecticut’s economy.”

The updated Transfer Act impacts around 4,200 industrial sites in Connecticut.