(WTNH) — A plant that only blossoms every few decades is about to bloom at the Beardsley Zoo!

Flower stalks have appeared in the center of two agave plants that are growing in the zoo’s Victorian greenhouse. They’re known as the Century Plant because they bloom so rarely.

One of the plants has grown to more than nine feet. The other is more than seven feet. The zoo says the taller one could bloom as early as next month!