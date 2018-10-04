Report: CT one of the best energy-saving states Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved Video

(WTNH) - Connecticut is one of the best states in the country when it comes to saving energy.

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy stated that the Nutmeg State is fifth in its efficiency scorecard.

That is one spot better than last year's report.

The study looks at a number of categories to determine a ranking.

These categories include utility and public benefits programs and policies.

