Report: CT one of the best energy-saving states

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 03:57 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 06:29 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Connecticut is one of the best states in the country when it comes to saving energy.

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy stated that the Nutmeg State is fifth in its efficiency scorecard.

That is one spot better than last year's report.

The study looks at a number of categories to determine a ranking.

These categories include utility and public benefits programs and policies.

To view the full scorecard rankings, click here.

