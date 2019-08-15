Senator Blumenthal working to protect drinking water from PFAS contamination

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Blumenthal is fighting to protect local drinking water from contamination on Thursday.

Blumenthal is urging congress to pass legislation that would require the Department of Defense to work with state and local water utilities to focus on testing and removal of PFAS contamination.

PFAS is used in firefighting foam and exposure is associated with health affects like cancer and liver damage.

Back in June, PFAS spilled into the Farmington River. In July, the chemicals were found in bottled water on Connecticut store shelves.

Senator Blumenthal will speak on the issue at the Bradley Air National Guard Base at noon.

