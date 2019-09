The Connecticut River flowing through East Haddam near Gillette Castle State Park in New London County.

(WTNH) — Hundreds are expected to get dirty on Friday to clean-up the Connecticut River.

This will be 23rd year for the Connecticut River Conservancy’s event aptly named Get Dirty for Cleaner Rivers.

Last year, more than 2,800 volunteers hauled more than 46 tons of trash from the Connecticut River in the four states it flows through. The river clean-up effort will be happening Friday and Saturday.