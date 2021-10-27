West Hartford DPW wants to help turn your rotting pumpkins into biofuel

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a way to make sure your Halloween pumpkin masterpiece isn’t left rotting in a landfill come November. It can be turned into biofuel.

When pumpkins or other food waste decompose in landfills, a harmful gas is released into the atmosphere as a byproduct.

That’s why the West Hartford Department of Public Works is collecting aging pumpkins to send to Quantum Bio-Power where they’ll be turned into energy and compost.

West Hartford DPW has placed an organics container outside their building on Brixton Street where you can drop off your pumpkin from now through Nov. 12.