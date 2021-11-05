What’s supposed to go in your recycle bin?

Conn. (WTNH) — The vice president of Recycling at Waste Management says about 20 percent of the material they collect curbside is not recyclable.

Things like aerosol cans, dishes, paper towels, hard-cover books, mirrors, athletic equipment, and even bowling balls.

Vice President Brent Bell explained, “We get garden hoses, Christmas lights, propane tanks, plastic bags, all items that don’t belong in a curbside bin.”

All recyclable plastics have a number code on the bottom. The lower the number, the more recyclable it is. If you’re not sure you can recycle something, give it the poke test. If you can push your finger through it, you can’t recycle it.

Milk jugs, detergent bottles, and water bottles have high recycling value. Just make sure you wash them out before recycling them. Food waste and oils can ruin an entire recycle load.