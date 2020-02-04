Yale College Council calls on Yale to divest from fossil fuels after historic vote to join Yale Endowment Justice Coalition

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The Yale College Council (YCC), the student government body which represents the undergraduates at Yale University, is calling on Yale to cancel Puerto Rico’s debt and to divest from fossil fuels.

After a unanimous vote on January 25, the YCC became a member of the Yale Endowment Justice Coalition.

“This is a historic moment for our University. Student governments rarely stand side-by-side with activist movements. But now, the YCC has joined the fight against harmful investment practices and complicity in the climate crisis.” – Kahlil Greene ’21, president of the Yale College Council

In 2013 the YCC held a referendum where more than half of all undergraduate students voted and 83% of the students who voted supported fossil fuel divestment.

This YCC Senate vote comes days after the student body presidents of the Big Ten universities also unanimously passed the same resolution.

The Yale College Council just voted unanimously to join the Endowment Justice!!



This is how change happens: through nonviolent disruptive action supported by countless others leveraging their position however they can. Thank you @theYCCtweets for joining us in this fight. pic.twitter.com/gUiSdm4CCd — Yale Endowment Justice Coalition (@YaleEJC) February 3, 2020

Last fall, the University of California schools divested their $800 billion endowments from fossil fuel industries in response to years of escalating pressure from students.