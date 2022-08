(WTNH) – Some essential workers in our state who staffed vital services during the first two years of the pandemic can now start applying for bonuses of up to $1,000 from the state.

The Premium Pay portal is now open on the Comptroller’s website. The applications are for healthcare workers, grocery store employees, and other frontline workers in private sector jobs.

The grants are decided based on your income.

To find out if you’re eligible and to apply, click here.