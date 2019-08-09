Fotis Dulos, estranged husband of missing New Canaan mom, to appear in court

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fotis Dulos is scheduled to make another court appearance, as he faces charges in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

The last time we saw Fotis Dulos in court for the criminal charges against him was back in June when he posted bond. Since then, there have been a lot of twists and turns in this case. And there are still very few answers to so many questions.

Just to bring everyone up to speed, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are facing charges in connection to the disappearance, which are tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Police say the day Jennifer Dulos went missing, they caught the two of them on surveillance in Hartford. Fotis was allegedly dumping bags that were later found to contain Jennifer’s blood, among other items.

Last week, the Hartford Courant reported that a homeless man found a bloody pillow and knife in the trash, and then traded the knife for crack cocaine.

And the week before that, the Courant reported a bloody shirt belonging to Jennifer Dulos was among the evidence found in the trash in Hartford as well.

Fotis Dulo’s defense attorney, Norm Pattis, told News 8 it does not amount to competent evidence. He also says that Dulos also has an alibi for the morning Jennifer Dulos went missing.

Adding to all of this, on Tuesday the state’s attorney filed a motion asking that a judge issue an order banning attorney’s on both sides from talking about the case in public.

Pattis is already arguing he has the right to make comments about the case.

Jennifer Dulos went missing from her New Canaan home back on May 24th after she dropped her kids off at school. And despite an all out search for their mother, there is still no sign of her.

We’ll see what today brings with the court appearance. Check back here for updates.