(WTNH) – Eversource’s’ CEO is calling on President Joe Biden to address concerns about electric reliability in New England this winter.

While Eversource has been working on ramp up investments in clean energy sources, New England remains dependent on natural gas to meet the power needs, especially during the winter, and for the foreseeable future.

“I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses in this region,” said Joseph Nolan, Jr., CEO of Eversource.

According to Noland, ISO-New England, which is the region’s electricity grid operator, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, have acknowledged for many mothers that New England will not have sufficient natural gas to meet power supply needs for the region in the event of a severe cold spell this winter.

“I respectfully urge you, Mr. President, to employ the emergency powers of the federal government to take all steps to ensure that adequate fuel resources will be available in the event of severe weather conditions in New England this winter,” Nolan said in the letter.

The letter was sent to Biden on Oct. 27.

