(WTNH) – Local energy companies have moved in for the storm of heavy rain and winds causing outages across the state Thursday into Friday morning.

A high wind warning and wind advisory has been enacted in Connecticut with winds reaching 30 to 60 MPH.

Eversource is bringing in additional crews due to the number of outages scattered across the state.

Eversource said on Thursday that the company is positioning line and tree crews across the state, as well as bringing in additional out-of-state crews, to respond to any damage or outages caused by the weather. “The high winds expected with this storm have the potential to bring down trees and limbs onto electric lines and equipment causing outages and we’re planning accordingly,” said Eversource President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Steve Sullivan. “We’ve gone through our storm checklists and we’re fully stocked with utility poles, wire, transformers and other necessary materials. Crews will be staged around the state with a heavy emphasis in the areas expecting the highest winds – so they’re ready to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Residents are being asked to prepare for the storm by assembling or restocking a storm kit. The kits should include items like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food, and any needed medication.

People should also make sure to charge cell phones and other electronic devices.

Be sure to stay clear of downed wires and report them immediately to 911.

