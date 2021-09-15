Eversource ending disconnection moratorium for non-payment of service

(WTNH) – Starting on Wednesday, Eversource is ending its disconnection moratorium for non-payment of service. News 8’s Ken Houston says there are options to help people stay connected.

COVID-19 hit a year and a half ago, creating financial hardship for some Eversource customers. Faced with how to handle the problem, the energy company suspended its disconnection activity, but that is coming to an end, according to state regulations.

“We will now begin contacting customers with letters who may be behind in their utility bills,” said Mitch Gross, Eversource spokesperson.

If you’re one of those customers financially impacted by the pandemic, help is still available. The company describes its options as an easy fix.

“They come by various names, the matching payment program, the new start program, winter protection program, our COVID-19 payment plan, which you can still sign up at least by the end of this month,” Gross said.

There are no penalties or interest. The goal is to find which program best fits people’s needs. Eversource serves over a million customers across Connecticut and depending on the month, the need for service spikes more than others.

“At this time of year, our customers use on average 35 percent more electricity primarily to drive their air conditioning,” Gross said.

It’s also driving up your monthly bill, putting some customers further behind.

Eversource is hosting a free webinar this Friday at noon. It’s a chance to learn about options available to keep people from being disconnected. It’s free to the public, but people need to register ahead of time by heading to eversource.com/billhelp.