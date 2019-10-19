Eversource restores majority of power after destructive Nor’easter

(WTNH) — With the help of several crews across the nation, Eversource officially restored power across the state after Wednesday’s Nor’easter.

Eversource crews from Michigan, New York, Ohio and Virginia assisted in the restoration process. As of 8 a.m. Saturday morning, only 290 power outages remain, according to Eversource.

“Our employees and out-of-state crews continue doing a tremendous job repairing damage and restoring power after this destructive storm,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Michael Hayhurst said. “We know how tough it is for customers to be without power and we greatly appreciate their patience.”

Eversource reminds customers to stay away from downed wires and trees and report any outages at www.eversource.com or by calling 800-286-2000.