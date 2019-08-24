Eversource to change policy on gas line activation charges for homeowners with crumbling foundations

(WTNH) — News 8 reports that the utility company Eversource is reversing a policy in which they charged customers to have their gas lines turned off and re-activated while repair work is done on their foundations.

News 8 reported earlier this week that customers were getting bills from Eversource for more than $1,600. Eversource says because of the unique nature of the crumbling foundation problems, they will not charge those customers for activation in the future.

Eversource reconsiders policy of charging crumbling foundation homeowners to shut off gas lines during construction. It won’t charge them and they’re working on getting those that paid their money back. @Eversource says it will work with regulators to find fair solution. @WTNH — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) August 23, 2019

Eversource will also provide refunds to those who already paid. The company also tells News 8 it will also work with regulators to come up with a fair solution in the future.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.