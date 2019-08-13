Eversource to conduct aerial inspections of electrical equipment

(WTNH) — Eversource is going airborne on Monday for aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment in Connecticut.

The power company will have a crew in a helicopter conducting aerial inspections of the electrical equipment across the state. The helicopter has technology that can detect potential equipment problems before they occur.

The goal is to improve grid reliability.

