Eversource warns customers of impersonation scams

(WTNH) — Eversource released a statement on their official Twitter page notifying customers to be aware of an impersonation scam.
According to Twitter handle @EversourceCT, scammers are claiming to be from Eversource and calling customers to scare them into hastily paying a late bill:
Eversource urges those who have received similar calls to contact them at 800-286-2000 and alert their local police departments.
