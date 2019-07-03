Eversource warns customers of impersonation scams

(WTNH) — Eversource released a statement on their official Twitter page notifying customers to be aware of an impersonation scam.

According to Twitter handle @EversourceCT, scammers are claiming to be from Eversource and calling customers to scare them into hastily paying a late bill:

SCAM ALERT ⚠️ ⚠️ : people claiming to be from Eversource are calling customers and telling them they are two months behind on their bill, and they need to go to Walmart and make an immediate payment. This is NOT us. Alert your local PD and call us ASAP at 800-286-2000. — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) July 3, 2019

Eversource urges those who have received similar calls to contact them at 800-286-2000 and alert their local police departments.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.