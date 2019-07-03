1  of  2
Eversource warns customers of impersonation scams

(WTNH) — Eversource released a statement on their official Twitter page notifying customers to be aware of an impersonation scam.

According to Twitter handle @EversourceCT, scammers are claiming to be from Eversource and calling customers to scare them into hastily paying a late bill:

Eversource urges those who have received similar calls to contact them at 800-286-2000 and alert their local police departments.

