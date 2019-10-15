Ex-firefighter avoids prison in Milford restaurant bathroom attack

News
Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut firefighter convicted of assaulting a man in the bathroom of a restaurant has avoided prison time.

The New Haven Register reports that 35-year-old Matthew LaVecchia was sentenced last week to a nine-month suspended sentence and three years of probation. He had faced up to a year behind bars for a third-degree assault conviction in August.

LaVecchia was arrested last February after a fight with a former high school friend in the bathroom of a Milford restaurant. He was fired from the Milford Fire Department two months later.

LaVecchia punched the man multiple times in the face, giving him a broken nose and concussion. He said the other man initiated contact and claimed self-defense.

LaVecchia expressed remorse in a letter read in court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hamden officer honored for saving turkey chicks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden officer honored for saving turkey chicks"

New Haven officer makes 48 arrests in drag racing bust outside a McDonald’s

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven officer makes 48 arrests in drag racing bust outside a McDonald’s"

48 arrested in drag racing bust outside New Haven McDonald's

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "48 arrested in drag racing bust outside New Haven McDonald's"

Oktoberfest celebration at The Hops Company in Derby

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Oktoberfest celebration at The Hops Company in Derby"

Senator Blumenthal meets with Ukrainian community, conflict involving Russia aggression

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Blumenthal meets with Ukrainian community, conflict involving Russia aggression"

48 arrested in drag racing bust, New Haven Police

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "48 arrested in drag racing bust, New Haven Police"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss