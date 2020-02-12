Ex-officer gets suspended sentence in drunken driving case

(AP) — A former Connecticut police officer charged with driving drunk and causing a crash that injured a 19-year-old woman has received a five-year suspended sentence.

Former Bridgeport Officer John Carrano was also sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and ordered to make a $1,500 contribution to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Carrano pleaded no contest in December to second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.

Authorities say Carrano had been drinking at a holiday party prior to the crash in Stratford in December 2017. He drove on the wrong side of the road and ran head-on into the woman’s vehicle. He apologized in court.