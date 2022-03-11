MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — The state Police Officer Standards and Training Council has revoked the law enforcement certifications of two former Norwalk officers accused of drinking alcohol on the job and not responding to calls.

The council voted to decertify former officers Sara Laudano and Michael DiMeglio on Thursday, meaning they cannot work as police officers in Connecticut. Messages seeking comment were left with Laudano, DiMeglio and their lawyers.

Laudano and DiMeglio were arrested in January 2021 on larceny and reckless endangerment charges. Both their cases remain pending. Both resigned from the force in October.