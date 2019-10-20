Ex-professor says she was fired in sex-for-grades scandal

by: The Associated Press

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former professor at a college in Connecticut says in a lawsuit she was fired for refusing to disclose the name of a student who told her a male professor was offering better grades in exchange for sex.

Laura Jean Champagne’s federal suit against Goodwin College seeks unspecified damages for wrongful termination and rights violations.

Champagne was a mathematics professor at the private East Hartford school. She says when she went to college officials with the sex-for-grades allegations they asked for the student’s name. Because the student had requested anonymity, Champagne refused to provide it.

The student also refused to identify the male professor.

Champagne says her termination was retaliatory.

Goodwin in an emailed statement called the complaint “inaccurate, incomplete and misleading” and said it plans to defend itself “vigorously.”

