Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters in New York. A lawyer for Bannon says Bannon won’t comply with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol because President Donald Trump is asserting executive privilege to block demands for testimony and documents.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

MARKS, Miss. (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. It wasn’t immediately clear when he would be due in court.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the indictment reflects the Justice Department’s “steadfast commitment” to ensuring that the department adheres to the rule of law.

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and a sentence of up to a year behind bars.

Bannon’s attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.