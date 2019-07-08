Exclusive: Behind the scenes of Waterbury fireworks

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury ended the 4th of July holiday weekend with a bang. Only News 8 got an exclusive behind the scenes look at how a company called Pyrotechnico prepared to launch more than 1,800 shells from a Waterbury landmark called Holy Land, which sits atop a huge hill high above the city.

“This is one of my favorite shows to do because we are up here with a 360 degree view,” said Chase Hughes of Pyrotechnico. “The entire city gets to see our show.”

Hughes says it took at least eight hours for crews to set up all of the fireworks shells.

“Lots of coordination,” Hughes said. “We have to count the racks, make sure we have enough tubes for the shells, make sure that matches. We have to make sure we have enough electronics to match everything.”

The fireworks dazzled a large crowd that gathered in the parking lot of the nearby mall complex — The Brass Mill Center. That’s where a Food Truck Festival was going on.

“It’s great to see everybody here,” said Matt Dombroski of Hardcore Sweet Cupcakes. “The parking lot’s full…. Business has been crazy.”

Mark Lombardo, Waterbury’s Deputy Director of Public Works, has been instrumental in making sure the fireworks show was a success. He says it’s been a big day for the city, drawing in many out of town guests from places like New York and Massachusetts. He hopes the food, fun and fireworks show off the best of The Brass City to all those visitors.

“Come back to Waterbury,” Lombardo said. “There are great things happening in the city.”

