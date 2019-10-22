Exclusive interview with a young man who filed a lawsuit against JUUL

(ABC News) – An emotional Connor Evans says, “I had to learn how to walk again, basically. Like, I couldn’t, like, walk. “

In a new lawsuit – the 21-year-old Evans alleges his two weeks in a Pennsylvania hospital is directly linked to his yearlong vaping of the popular e-cigarette JUUL.

He says, “My lungs were filled up to– 80% of the capacity was filled with fluid. So I would cough and– you could tell stuff was coming up.”

Now Evans is suing the company claiming it failed to warn him about the dangers.

The once healthy high school hockey captain was admitted to the hospital in May – having great difficulty breathing and later placed in a medically induced coma for eight days.

Evans describes, “You’re sitting on a bed and you’re– your parents are just looking at you, and your family, and– you don’t ever you don’t realize how much you’re cared about (laugh) until, like, that happens.”

According to the lawsuit, JUUL failed to “Properly assess and warn about the harm that its products cause to the human lungs and body” adding the e-cigarette brand, “Falsely advertises its e-cigarette system as a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes” and “Knew or should have known the potential dangers of its products”

Evan’s attorney Paul Kiesel says, “What the risks are to adolescent brains in sucking down to nicotine, what the risk is to Connor Evans’ lungs long term is yet to be told.”

Though the CDC and FDA are currently investigating the growing list of severe lung injuries reported, they so far have not tied them to a specific brand, substance, or product.

Evans says he was 19 when he began vaping and never smoked cigarettes or any other product, “I wish I never took the hit at the college party, ’cause that was what all started it. I wish I never have done it.”