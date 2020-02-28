Exclusive poll shows health care, economy most important issues with S.C. voters ahead of primary

A Nexstar Media/Emerson College survey, conducted days before the primary, showed the two most important issues for South Carolina voters are health care and the economy.

The statewide survey, conducted on February 26 and February 27, included 550 respondents. Of those respondents, 29% said health care is the most important issue while 19.5% said the economy is.

Following health care was impeachment with 9.9% and social issues with 9.4%.

Would you have voted for Mike Bloomberg?

While Mike Bloomberg was on the debate stage Tuesday, he will not be appearing on Saturday’s ballot in South Carolina. However, 21% of respondents said they would vote for Bloomberg if given the chance.

Marijuana Legalization

Over 40% of respondents said they are in favor of full legalization of marijuana. 28.9% said they were in favor of medical marijuana, followed by 17% in favor of the decriminalization of it.

13.7% said they were in favor of keeping current marijuana policies in place.

FETAL HEALTH BILL

Respondents were also asked their position on the Fetal Health Bill, which would prohibit abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Nearly 50% said they opposed the bill while 31% were in favor.

16.6% said they were undecided on the issue.

Teacher Pay Raise

A vast majority of respondents (89.5%) were in favor of a 4% increase for teachers. 5.1% said they were opposed, while 5.3% said they were unsure regarding the issue.

Criminal Justice Reform

Respondents were also polled on who they believe had the best record on criminal justice reform. Biden led the pack with 38.6%, followed by Sanders 23.4% and Warren at 7.2%.

Over 14.2% said they felt someone not on the ballot has the best record on criminal reform.

The poll also shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a double-digit lead over his competitors in South Carolina heading into the primary.

