Exhibit honoring sexual abuse survivors to open at MSU museum

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - - An exhibit honoring sexual abuse survivors, with a special focus on survivors of Larry Nassar, will open Tuesday at the Michigan State University Museum.

The exhibit, "Finding Our Voice: Sister Survivors Speak," reflects on sexual abuse that has taken place on MSU's campus in recent years, officials say.

The public will be able to view the exhibit starting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. It's located on the first floor of the MSU Museum.

A reception will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the museum. Survivors of Nassar's abuse will be at the gathering, along with MSU Trustee Chair Dianne Byrum and other local and state officials.