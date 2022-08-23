HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 Eastbound in Hartford is closed between Exits 50 and 51 due to a crash involving a jack-knifed tractor trailer on Tuesday night, according to the state police.
The Department of Transportation said the tractor-trailer crash occurred just after 10:40 p.m.
A separate two-car crash between Exits 51 and 52 on I-84 East in Hartford is causing further delays as the left lane is closed, according to DOT.
Another crash closed two lanes on I-84 West in Hartford between Exits 50 and 48 just after 11:10 p.m.
No other information is available at this time.
