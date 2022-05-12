NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Lawrence & Memorial Hospital is now able to offer donor breast milk to new moms who are patients at the hospital amid the baby formula shortage. Those moms are also able to buy some of that milk to take home and use as a bridge while they wait for their own breast milk to fully come in.

This comes at a crucial time when there is a shortage of baby formula, which may have helped some of these moms who were having trouble nursing at first.

What to do amid baby formula shortage

This shortage is causing a lot of concern for many moms especially those who depend on it to feed their children. Store shelves are empty and many stores, which do have it in stock, are limiting what people can buy.

The assistant director of the NICU at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital says moms should go online, try smaller stores instead of the big chains, and even contact WIC to try to find formula. Also, moms should be willing to try other brands unless they need a specialty formula.

CVS, Walgreens limiting sales of baby formula amid shortage

Even more important may be what people should not do, which is water down their baby formula to make it last longer, use regular milk, and especially do not try to make their own formula from what they may learn on the internet. All those could be very dangerous.

“There’s recipes circulating online. It’s very unsafe for babies. Babies can have serious health complications or even die from these homemade formulas,” said Dr. Rosa Carrasco, Assistant Director of the NICU at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

BBB warns of baby formula shortage scams

Breastfeeding is recommended for children at least up to one year old. People at the hospital say they have gotten calls from moms who had stopped breast feeding and want to try to start up again because of the baby formula shortage.