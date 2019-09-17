Expired string cheese given out to 12 students, New Haven Public School says

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Public Schools announced it will be providing training for kitchen staff after a series of mishaps in the kitchen.

On Monday, school officials said roughly 12 students were given expired string cheese with their alternative lunch at King-Robinson School.

One student went to the nurse and was later sent home. No other illnesses were reported.

Officials said staffers removed packaged lunches that contained string cheese and launched an investigation.

The incident came days after granolas bars that may contain nuts were given out at several schools in the district.