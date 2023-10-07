NORTH HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, the North Haven Fire Department responded to a garage fire at the residence of 450 Pool Rd.

An occupant of the residence reported seeing smoke after hearing an explosion coming from the rear of the house, said Scott Bison, deputy chief of operations.

After arriving at the scene, fire officials witnessed flames and heavy smoke coming from the window of a two-car detached garage.

Fire personnel swiftly searched the residence to remove any occupants, and then began administering water to the flames, said the fire department.

After entering the garage, firefighters were met with hindrance by non-vehicle storage that obstructed their path to the fire.

The garage was evaluated by utility companies for possible electrical and gas hazards.

No injuries were reported and the North Haven Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.