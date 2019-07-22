Explosion in Norwalk ER leaves 2 with minor injuries

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police and Fire are on scene at Norwalk Hospital where an explosion occurred in the emergency room this evening.

According to police, EMS from the hospital are on scene as well. Two people suffered minor injuries. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the cause could be an oxygen tank explosion.

Maple Street was temporarily closed after the incident, but has since opened.

Maple Street is now open to all traffic. #TrafficAlert — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) July 22, 2019

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.