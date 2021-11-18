Faces of the Unvaccinated: Branford mother says she won’t get vaccinated, insists masks don’t work

(WTNH) – News 8 has been introducing you to some of the nearly 30 percent of people in Connecticut who will not take the COVID-19 vaccine. We caught up with a mother from Branford who not only will not be vaccinated but insists masks don’t work.

“When I put on my mesh mask and you put on your mask, really there’s no difference,” said Jamie Lee Kovecses.

Jamie Lee Kovecses is among the parents pushing the state to do away with the mask mandate in schools. She says she gets her information from doing her own research, sometimes five hours a day.

“I’m not a doctor, I’m not a medical professional, I don’t know best. I’m doing the best I can for my children,” Kovecses said.

“I mean, she doesn’t need to do five hours, she could call me, we could talk about it,” said Keith Grant.

Keith Grant is the Senior System Director for Infection Prevention at Hartford HealthCare. He says masks absolutely work.

“It’s a very, very simple concept, and it’s not scientific. You don’t really need to do five hours of research to do it. Just the process of talking, or coughing or sneezing, I’m moving this out. Singing, anything right, it’s going to move the particles out. Now, if I do this, just put my hand [over my mouth], that reduces the opportunity. It’s very simple,” Grant said.

Kovecses says one of the reasons she won’t get the vaccine is that when she asked for a list of ingredients at the pharmacy, she got a blank piece of paper.

“You work in the pharmacy, you’ve given out how many of these shots, you don’t know that this whole thing is blank? If you don’t know that, I don’t think you should be the pharmacist,” Kovecses said.

For now, Kovecses says she will continue her research and that politics is not a factor in her decisions.

“I don’t think that your health should be political. I think it’s what should be best for your health and following the science. Unfortunately, the public is very misinformed,” Kovecses said.

