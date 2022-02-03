Faces of the Unvaccinated: Nurse contracts COVID for a second time after refusing to get vaccinated

(WTNH) – Camile is in her second year of being a registered nurse at a major Connecticut hospital. News 8 spoke to her last fall and she said she was worried about the long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She also said she was confident she had antibodies from her first case of COVID. A few weeks ago, Camile came down with COVID again while working the overnight shift at her hospital treating cancer patients.

“It was about 2 a.m. and all of a sudden I had shortness of breath and I couldn’t breathe. Im my mind I was thinking, well it’s probably not COVID because I already had COVID. It’s very rare to get it a second time. And then in the morning the headaches, the muscle pain, the fatigue, and then I started having fevers,” Camile said.

Camile says she was one of the first of a flurry of COVID cases on her cancer floor.

“People weren’t really popping up with COVID on our staff or on our floor. Our floor was clean at the time. Then I popped up and then everybody pretty much started popping up,” Camile said.

When asked if she thinks she gave COVID to any of the oncology patients, Camile responded, “there’s no way to really tell.”

News 8 asked Camile if she regrets not getting the vaccine after having COVID on the oncology floor. She said, “If I maybe would ponder that hypothetical if there wasn’t so many vaccinated employees that also got COVID.”

Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu is an infectious disease expert at Yale. He says the COVID vaccine is the best way to protect healthcare workers and the patients they serve.

“Vaccination does protect robustly against the circulating virus and the newer variants. Boosters are really important for omicron specifically and every healthcare worker would do well to get vaccinated,” Dr. Ogbuagu said.

Camile’s teenage son asked to get the vaccine, but she wouldn’t let him. He got COVID too.

When asked if Camile had any regrets about not getting the vaccine after getting COVID twice and working with cancer patients, she said, “No. If I had omicron, as they say, I’m protected against Delta and COVID.”