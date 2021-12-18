Fairfield Police investigate attempted car theft, stolen vehicle taken from armed robbery

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield Police are investigating an attempted car theft on Saturday morning where two suspects fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Officials received a call this morning from a resident who witnessed two men attempting to break into a neighbor’s car. One of the suspects was seen crossing the street to another home, but was interrupted by another neighbor exiting their residence. The suspects returned to a silver Nissan Altima before fleeing the scene.

Police said nothing was taken from the vehicle, since their attempted theft was interrupted.

Following the attempted theft, police followed the Nissan, with New Jersey license plates, and observed at least three people inside the car. The vehicle was deemed to be stolen from an armed car-jacking that took place earlier this week in New Haven.

Officers followed the stolen vehicle, but temporarily lost sight of it after the driver became aware of police presence and increased its speed. Once the car was located again on I-95 northbound, police terminated the attempt to stop the vehicle in compliance with the State of Connecticut pursuit policy. State police were made aware of the car’s latest whereabouts.

Fairfield Police encourage any residence or business owners with video surveillance of the incident on Hurd Street to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840 or text “FPD” plus your tip, to TIP411 (847411) or visit fpdct.com/tips.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for more information on WTNH or in the News 8 app.