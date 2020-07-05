Fairfield police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police are asking for the public’s help to locate the driver in a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday evening.

Fairfield PD says that between 7:30-7:45 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of 2000 Redding Road.

The responsible vehicle is described as a Green Jeep Wrangler with its top off and doors on with a large American Flag flying from the rear of the vehicle. It was last seen traveling northbound on Redding Road at a high rate of speed.

The deceased pedestrian is a 32-year-old female from Pennsylvania who was visiting family in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4800.