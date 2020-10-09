Fairfield University restricts off-campus students from campus for 14 days due to ‘significant increase’ in COVID-19 cases

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield University announced Friday that all off-campus students will be “restricted from the university campus” for 14 days due to what President Mark R. Nemec calls a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases over a two-day period found in testing done this week.

In a letter sent to the Fairfield community, the president also announced that “all NCAA sports and club sports have been paused for the next 14 days, therefore the Walsh Athletic Center and the Recreational Complex will be closed.”

President Nemec cites the significant increase in positive cases within specific populations of the Fairfield University student community.

The 14-day window for the restrictions begins at 8 p.m. Friday night and ends October 23, according to the letter.

According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8, of 638 tests done on students, 60 had come back positive (plus one staff member). The same dashboard shows 177 positive tests among students in total since September 1.

That means over one-third of the total positive cases among Fairfield University students since September 1 came in the 48-hour period this week.

This move by Fairfield comes after similar moves by Trinity College and the University of New Haven. And, it comes on the same day as UConn announced schedule changes to it’s spring semester due to COVID-19 concerns.